NBA Legend Vince Carter Makes Blunt LeBron James Statement
LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA at nearly 40.
However, the four-time NBA Champion went through a tough shooting slump earlier this month.
Recently, NBA legend Vince Carter was asked about James (via FanDuel TV's Run it Back).
Carter: "He was playing too many darn minutes... He was playing 35-something minutes. I'm all for him playing every game, but playing 35 minutes, I just felt like it was a lot... You have to find time to dial him back."
Carter is in a unique spot to speak on James because he also played 22 seasons in the NBA.
During Carter's final season, he was no longer a star, but he still appeared in 60 games (averaging 14.6 minutes of playing time).
James was able to snap out of his slump in a big way when the Lakers played the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
He erupted for 39 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 14/25 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
On the season, James is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.
He is averaging 35.0 minutes of playing time.
James did not play in Sunday's 107-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
As for Carter, he retired after the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks.