NBA Legend Vince Carter Makes Blunt LeBron James Statement

Vince Carter spoke about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Ben Stinar

Feb 10, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) reacts Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) reacts Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA at nearly 40.

However, the four-time NBA Champion went through a tough shooting slump earlier this month.

Recently, NBA legend Vince Carter was asked about James (via FanDuel TV's Run it Back).

Carter: "He was playing too many darn minutes... He was playing 35-something minutes. I'm all for him playing every game, but playing 35 minutes, I just felt like it was a lot... You have to find time to dial him back."

Carter is in a unique spot to speak on James because he also played 22 seasons in the NBA.

During Carter's final season, he was no longer a star, but he still appeared in 60 games (averaging 14.6 minutes of playing time).

Feb 12, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) reacts after he was introduced to fans during his final game in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

James was able to snap out of his slump in a big way when the Lakers played the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

He erupted for 39 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 14/25 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.

On the season, James is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.

He is averaging 35.0 minutes of playing time.

James did not play in Sunday's 107-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

As for Carter, he retired after the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

