NBA Legend Vince Carter Makes Feelings Clear About Toronto Raptors

Tonight could be Vince Carter’s last trip to Toronto. Never forget his 7 years up North:

🔺 5x All-Star

🔺 1999 Rookie of the Year

🔺 Helped the Raptors to their first ever playoff appearance in 2000

🔺 Threw down arguably the most memorable jam ever in the 2000 Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/LdTHVM7o80