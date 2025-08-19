NBA Legend Vince Carter Makes Feelings Clear About Toronto Raptors
Vince Carter is one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
He had the best years of his career playing for the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets (where he made eight NBA All-Star Games).
Last season, Carter was honored by the Raptors (who retired his jersey).
Carter was very emotional during the ceremony.
Via Bleacher Report (on November 2, 2024): "Vince Carter’s No. 15 forever in the Toronto rafters 💜
Vinsanity becomes the first Raptor EVER to receive the honor 🙌"
Recently, Carter spoke about the moment (via Wy Network by Dwyane Wade).
Carter: "It was a tough time in Toronto going back and forth... That's where that all came from. It was my first time ever having a true face-to-face interaction with Toronto... Everyone... That was my first time. It was on that stage as a jersey retirement. I never really got to mend our relationship... Here it is, right here, on the table... I'm gonna have that emotion."
Carter spent the first six and a half seasons of his career in Toronto.
During the 2001 season, the Hall of Fame guard averaged 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range.
Via Bleacher Report (on January 8, 2019): "Tonight could be Vince Carter’s last trip to Toronto. Never forget his 7 years up North:
5x All-Star
1999 Rookie of the Year
Helped the Raptors to their first ever playoff appearance in 2000
Threw down arguably the most memorable jam ever in the 2000 Dunk Contest"