NBA Legend Vince Carter Makes Heartfelt Comment On Kyrie Irving Injury News

Vince Carter spoke about Dallas Mavericks stars Kyrie Irving.

Ben Stinar

Mar 9, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter (15) reacts after missing a game-winning three-point basket as time expires in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks lost Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.

Irving had been in the middle of another strong year and developed into one of the most popular Mavs players of all time.

One person who shared his thoughts on the news was Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter (via the NBA on TNT).

Carter: "His positivity... Taking a backseat, allowing stars to be stars, allowing Luka to be Luka, but still being a complimentary player, and when you need me, I can step up... Still being a vet, still being a leader, trying to empower everybody... For me personally, you hate to see that because he's put his best foot forward since he's stepped into Dallas, and good things has happened for him, so you hate to see this."

