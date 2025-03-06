NBA Legend Vince Carter Makes Heartfelt Comment On Kyrie Irving Injury News
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks lost Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.
Irving had been in the middle of another strong year and developed into one of the most popular Mavs players of all time.
One person who shared his thoughts on the news was Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter (via the NBA on TNT).
Carter: "His positivity... Taking a backseat, allowing stars to be stars, allowing Luka to be Luka, but still being a complimentary player, and when you need me, I can step up... Still being a vet, still being a leader, trying to empower everybody... For me personally, you hate to see that because he's put his best foot forward since he's stepped into Dallas, and good things has happened for him, so you hate to see this."