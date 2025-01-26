NBA Legend Vince Carter Makes Heartfelt Julius Erving Statement
On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in New York.
However, all of the attention was on former Nets star Vince Carter, who had his jersey officially retired by the organization.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "The seventh Nets jersey in the rafters—Vince Carter."
Carter's number is going up next to Hall of Famer Julius Erving.
When Carter was inducted into the Hall of Fame, he had Erving (and Tracy McGrady) beside him.
The eight-time NBA All-Star was asked about Erving on Saturday.
Reporter: "Not a lot of guys get to have their number go up next to their idol. What does that mean to you?"
Carter: "Everything. I have so much respect for Doc. Tracy was an easy call for Hall of Fame... Dr. J was kind of like, I'm gonna make the call, and he didn't answer the first time... Weeks go by, I hear nothing from Dr. J., And I received that phone call from him, and he was like, ah, man, I would, love it. I would love it... And that means so much... For somebody as iconic as Dr. J. was my hero to call me and was like, heck yeah, I'll do it... I'm truly honored. Period. You said yes and now I get to go up beside you... It's crazy."
Carter spent five seasons with the Nets when they were in New Jersey.
They reached the NBA playoffs three times (and he made two All-Star Games).
The Nets lost Saturday's game by a score of 106-97.