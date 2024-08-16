NBA Legend Vince Carter Reacts To Jayson Tatum Benching
Jayson Tatum is coming off a season where he made his fifth straight NBA All-Star Game.
He averaged an outstanding 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
After winning the 2024 NBA Championship, the Boston Celtics star proved a lot of doubters wrong.
However, Tatum became a hot topic over the summer due to his limited playing time at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Team USA won the Gold medal, but he did not appear in two of the team's six games.
Many people have given their opinions on the situation, and recently, former NBA star Vince Carter shared his thoughts on his podcast (The VC Show with Vince Carter).
Carter: "When you're talking about an Olympic team like that, somebody's not gonna be happy. It's just crazy how it unfolded, because you have Kevin Durant, you have LeBron and it was hard to find minutes for JT. When he played, I know in his mind he wasn't happy, so it was hard for him to lock in and be the Jayson Tatum that we know he can be, but the future is bright for him."
Carter played 22 seasons for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.
He made eight NBA All-Star Games and will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year.