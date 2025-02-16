NBA Legend Vince Carter Reacts To Lakers-Mavs Luka Doncic Trade
The Luka Doncic trade happened over two weeks ago, but it's still one of the biggest stories in the NBA.
Nearly everyone around the basketball world has shared their thoughts on the blockbuster trade.
One person who gave a reaction was Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter (h/t House of Highlights).
Carter: "It's perfect timing I think for this to happen because what we've said over the past couple of years is, will LeBron allow AD to be AD? The alpha dog 1, the go-to guy, so he's in a place where he has now allowed that, and look at Anthony Davis... Luka can actually make LeBron better because of his ability. A LeBron getting a ball with a live dribble? That's insane. Or vis-versa... Now, next level, allowing LeBron to be himself, but he doesn't have to be that go-to guy now."
So far, the Lakers have gone 1-1 in their first two games with Doncic in the lineup.
The 25-year-old is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in that span.
It will likely take a few weeks for Doncic and the Lakers to get used to one another.
That said, there is no question that they have a roster that can make a deep run in the postseason.
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record in their first 52 games of the season.