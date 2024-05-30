NBA Legend Vince Carter Reveals Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Story
Vince Carter had one of the longest careers in NBA history.
The NBA legend played 22 seasons and retired after the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks.
However, Carter says he had a tough time handling the end of his career and revealed an incredible story about Kobe Bryant in a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.
Carter: "My last year, I did announce it was my last year. I didn't announce that I was retiring because I struggled with the word. We play the Nets in Brooklyn. Kobe and Gigi are at that game. We were cool throughout our years, we kind of went at it, that's what it was. To see the smile on his face, the hug, the conversation that we had was unbelievable. I asked him about that word. How is it? He said, man, it is the greatest thing ever; it's the best feeling. You're gonna enjoy it; this side is not that bad. If Kobe Bryant can say that to me, I can say I'm retiring. The last thing we talked about, he said, will talk more about it. In January, he passed."
Carter was the fifth pick in the 1995 NBA Draft out of UNC.
He played for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.