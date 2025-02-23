NBA Legend Vince Carter Sends Heartfelt Message To Julius Erving
On Saturday, Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving celebrated his 75th birthday.
Many former NBA legends looked up to Erving, as he is among the most exciting players of all time.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 75th Birthday to 16x All-Star, 1980-81 NBA MVP, 2x ABA champion, 1982-83 NBA champion and 75th Anniversary Team member... "Dr. J", Julius Erving!"
One person who wished Erving a happy birthday was Vince Carter.
Carter wrote (via Instagram): "Happy birthday to my hero. For a long time I've admired you for the man that you are and it's an honor to call you my friend. Love you man!!!
"LEGEND""
Carter's post had over 3,000 likes.
Many fans left comments.
@vc15fan: "Happy Birthday Dr. J. Many blessings and many more years to come. By the way, Mr. Vince Carter, he is to you exactly what you are to me. A Hero."
@sixforsixgoat: "One of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball. 🐐💯"
@phreeagent: "❤️❤️💯 he was my first. Sixers. #6 mo cheeks and the gang. Those years, blessed to see"
Carter recently had his jersey retired by the Nets, with Erving there to honor him.
Erving spent three seasons with the New York Nets (in the ABA).
They won two ABA Championships in that span.
He then went on to have a legendary 11-year run in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.
As for Carter, he spent part of five seasons with the New Jersey Nets.
They had one of the most exciting teams in the league with Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson.