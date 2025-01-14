Fastbreak

NBA Legend Vince Carter Thinks The Lakers Should Trade For 7-Year Player

Vince Carter thinks Kevin Huerter would be a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mar 11, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) fist bumps fans after an overtime loss to the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a 126-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs (at home).

After the game, NBA legend Vince Carter spoke about who he thinks the Lakers should trade for (via NBA TV).

Carter: "A guy like Kevin Huerter. Another shooter. Here's a guy who spreads the floor. Even if he's having an off night, he's a guy that you still have to close out and be aware of."

Kevin Huerter
Dec 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) gestures after making a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Huerter is currently averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.

