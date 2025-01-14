NBA Legend Vince Carter Thinks The Lakers Should Trade For 7-Year Player
Vince Carter thinks Kevin Huerter would be a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a 126-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs (at home).
After the game, NBA legend Vince Carter spoke about who he thinks the Lakers should trade for (via NBA TV).
Carter: "A guy like Kevin Huerter. Another shooter. Here's a guy who spreads the floor. Even if he's having an off night, he's a guy that you still have to close out and be aware of."
Huerter is currently averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.
