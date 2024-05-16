Vince Carter's Viral Reaction To Nikola Jokic's Incredible Performance In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 112-97 to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Nikola Jokic had one of the best games of his career, finishing with 40 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/22 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Jokic won the MVP of the NBA for the third time, while Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was the Defensive Player of The Year for the fourth time.
After the game, NBA legend Vince Carter spoke about Jokic's performance and the matchup with the Gobert (via the NBA on TNT).
One of his quotes got a lot of views on social media.
Carter: "It felt personal start to finish."
Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
If the Timberwolves are able to stay alive, the teams will return to Denver for a Game 7 on Sunday.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday evening in Dallas.
As for Carter, he was one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
The eight-time All-Star played for the New Jersey Nets, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns over 22 seasons.
He will be part of the 2024 Hall of Fame class.