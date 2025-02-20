NBA Legend Was Right About New York Jets Star Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets had a lot of hype coming into the NFL season with a healthy Aaron Rodgers.
Many thought they had a chance to reach the NFL playoffs (or even the Super Bowl).
However, the team went just 5-12.
In addition to the team's lackluster year, they decided that they would move on from Rodgers.
Via Jay Glazer on February 9: "Big scoopage: Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him. If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play. Given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won't be for the Jets. @NFLonFOX"
Early in the NFL season, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Boston Celtics legend) Paul Pierce had his doubts about Rodgers and the Jets (via Speak).
Pierce on (September 10, 2024): "Aaron concerns me. He just does. Forty years old and an Achilles injury... And a guy, who's I'm not sure how heavily invested he's really into the team... Unexcused absences, and we're talking about winning a Super Bowl?"
Rodgers threw for 3,897 passing yards, which was his lowest since the 2015 season.
The 12 losses were the most in his entire career.