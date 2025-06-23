Fastbreak

NBA Legend Sends Love To Former Bulls Star Dennis Rodman

James Worthy made a post for Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman.

Feb 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman greets the crowd during the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

James Worthy is one of the best players in NBA history.

The Hall of Famer helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to three NBA Championships.

On Monday, he made a post to Instagram for former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Worthy wrote: "It was great to run into @dennisrodman yesterday. This guy defended me better than anyone throughout my whole career"

Rodman and Worthy faced off 28 times over their Hall of Fame careers.

In those matchups, Rodman had the 17-11 advantage.

Many people commented on Worthy's post.

@jray_310: "Couple of real deal ballers right there folks! Goodtimes 🍺"

@oldog67: "2 of my favorite forwards during that amazing era of great basketball playing"

@csp2900: "As a fan, few things are as satisfying as embittering rivalries of yesterday evolving into mutual respect."

@brandon_adalid_: "Big Game & The Worm !! Two of the very best @jamesworthy42 I smile now that I see this , I was NOT smiling in 1988 & 1989 when we played those Bad Boys however"

Nick Gelso: "Rodman’s pants hahaha. Love that dude"

Rodman is most known for his time with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls.

He had career averages of 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 911 games.

The 64-year-old won five NBA Championships.

Via StatMuse (in 2023): "Most games with 10+ REB and 0 PTS:

27 — Dennis Rodman
23 — Ben Wallace

Only guys with at least 15 such games."

