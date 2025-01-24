NBA Legends Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Disagree Over Heat Star Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler has been the most trending topic in the NBA over the last 24 hours.
The Miami Heat suspended the six-time NBA All-Star for the second time this season.
Via The Heat (on Wednesday): "We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee."
On Thursday night, Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the situation (via the NBA on TNT, h/t Hoop Central).
O'Neal: "All I’ve done for you guys, you don’t want to give me an extension? So now human nature kicks in. You don’t want me, I don’t want you."
Barkley: "You still have to be professional."
Barkley also added: "You can't just not show up to work."
O'Neal responded: "Why not?"
Butler signed with the Heat in the summer of 2019.
He has helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals three times).
The former Marquette star is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Heat played the Milwaukee Bucks (in Wisconsin) on Thursday night.
They lost by a score of 125-96.
With the loss, the Heat dropped to 21-22 in 43 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Saturday, they will resume action when they visit the Brooklyn Nets.