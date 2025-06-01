Magic Johnson Reveals Why Knicks Lost To Pacers
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 125-108.
After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X) that had over 3,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in two hours.
He wrote: "The New York Knicks lost Game 6 because their two superstars Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns didn’t play well. They also didn’t control the pace of game."
Many people reacted to Johnson's viral post.
@MikeVega2408: "Because neither are true super stars. They need one more guy ( Giannis )"
@DeptOfGovtEffic: "Rick Carlisle has run circles around every coach he’s faced these playoffs. That’s what no one is talking about."
@PantherQB19: "Brunson disappeared with only 19 points from the floor tonight when he was projected ~30. Towns was inconsistent and sloppy in the first half, but stepped up to deliver 20 and a double-double."
@PatrickWCutler: "But Magic let’s be honest, it’s 100% basic why the Pacers won:
They hit their 3-point shots, the Knicks didn’t.
That’s literally it."
@NvictusManeo: "Thank you for that insight, Magic! Had no idea that was the case from watching the game."
The Knicks still had a strong season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics before losing to Indiana.
This was also the first time that the Knicks had been back to the Eastern Conference finals since the 2000 season.