NBA Star Ben Simmons Makes Heartfelt Philadelphia 76ers Statement
Ben Simmons is currently in his third season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
Prior to Brooklyn, he had begun his career as one of the best young All-Stars in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In a recent interview with TheYoungManAndTheThree, Simmons spoke openly about Philadelphia.
Simmons: "I didn't appreciate the fans enough. The fans of Philadelphia are incredible. You always want to play for a team that has a good fan base... You just want fans to care... Having that experience in Philadelphia was amazing. I'm so grateful to have played there and got to experience the city of Philly and know what it feels like to play for a team like Philly... Winning in Philly is different. There's no place like it."
While things did not end well, Simmons had an excellent tenure with the franchise.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in three of his four seasons (and they reached the playoffs every year).
Via The NBA on November 8, 2020:
"▪️ 2nd NBA All-Star ▪️ All-NBA Third Team ▪️ All-Defensive First Team
Watch the BEST of @BenSimmons25 during the 2019-20 season!"
Right now, Simmons is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 30 games for the Nets.
The Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-31 record in 45 games.
They will resume action on Saturday when they host the Miami Heat at Barclays Center.
Simmons has missed each of the previous three games.