NBA Player Earns $45 Million Bonus Following End Of Season Awards
Cade Cunningham is coming off the best year of his NBA career.
The former Detroit Pistons star averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Friday night, Cunningham was named to the All-NBA Third Team.
Via Underdog NBA: "2024-25 All-NBA Third Team:
Tyrese Haliburton
Cade Cunningham
James Harden
Jalen Williams
Karl-Anthony Towns"
The news is significant, as the 23-year-old will earn $45 million in his contract with the Pistons.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Cunningham joins Evan Mobley in earning an extra $45M.
Mobley met the criteria when he won Defensive Player of the Year."
Cunningham was the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State.
He has spent all four seasons of his pro career with Detroit.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Cade Cunningham will see his rookie scale extension jump from 25% of to 30% of the cap by virtue of making the All-NBA Third Team:
25-26: $46.4M
26-27: $50.1M
27-28: $53.8M
28-29: $57.5M
29-30: $61.2M
Total: five years, $269.1M"
The Pistons also had their best season in years.
They finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record.
After reaching the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019, the Pistons lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).
Via @StatMamba: "Cade Cunningham is the first Pistons player to make an All-NBA team since Blake Griffin."