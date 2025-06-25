Fastbreak

NBA Player Expected To Make Nearly $1 Billion By Age 31

Future Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg has a chance to make a lot of money.

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view go the NBA logo between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder r during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg is expected to be selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (on Wednesday night).

The recent Duke superstar has a chance to be one of the best players in the NBA.

If the 18-year-old is able to live up to the hype, he could end up making a lot of money.

Via Spotrac: "If Cooper Flagg is a superstar, the financial path forward is wild.

Rookie Contract
2025-2028: $62.7M

30% Supermax Extension
2029-2033: $359M

35% Supermax Extension
2034-2038: $509M

Total: $930M, and Flagg will be 31-years-old!"

Many fans commented on the report from Spotrac (h/t Legion Hoops).

@MiamisOG: "NBA first billionaire player"

@TribalChiefRico: "Let’s see him play first let’s Relax"

@Dennis_Celtics: "Can he play 1 nba game first!"

@HarrimanH1865: "This is crazy work, especially since the dude hasn’t even played a single game yet"

@SportssPulse: "I get how good he is, but this man haven’t even touched the nba floor and they saying he can make a billion 🤣🤣"

Cooper Flagg
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Duncan Powell (31) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Flagg led the Blue Devils to the 2025 Final Four (before they lost to Houston).

He finished his only season of college basketball with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.

As for the Mavs, they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.

