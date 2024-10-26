NBA Player James Wiseman Breaks Silence After Devastating Injury
On Wednesday evening, James Wiseman played his first game for the Indiana Pacers.
However, the former second-overall pick got injured in the first half.
He finished with six points and one rebound while shooting 2/4 from the field in five minutes of playing time.
Via The Indiana Pacers on Thursday: "James Wiseman suffered an injury to his left Achilles tendon last night at Detroit.
An MRI taken earlier today confirmed that Wiseman tore his left Achilles tendon, and the team and Wiseman are working together to evaluate treatment options."
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on Friday.
Via Charania: "Wiseman underwent successful surgery last night to repair his left Achilles tendon, league sources said. The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery and a full recovery timeline will be established in the coming weeks."
Wiseman also released a video.
Wiseman (h/t WiseMuse): "I appreciate everybody for supporting me... I'm actually straight... This is another road, this is another journey, this is some more adversity to be able to overcome. I'm all good... Definitely tough. I ain't gonna lie, definitely tough... Stuff going to happen in life, it's part of the game, it comes with the game of basketball. I just want to let ya'll know that I'm in a great headspace."
Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
He has played part of five seasons for the Pacers, Pistons and Warriors.
His career averages are 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field.