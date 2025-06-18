NBA Player Reacts To Bills Star Josh Allen's Personal Announcement
Josh Allen is one of the best young stars in the NFL.
Recently, the Buffalo Bills quarterback got married.
Via The NFL: "Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on their wedding day 😍💍
(via josevilla/IG, beausociety/IG)"
Allen made a post to Instagram that had over 300,000 likes and 1,900 comments.
He wrote: "Wifey ❤️"
One person who left a comment was NBA player Larry Nance Jr.
He wrote: "Happy for you brother 🙌🏽"
Nance Jr. is coming off his first season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the year with averages of 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range in 24 games.
This summer, the 32-year-old will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
As for Allen, he was the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The 29-year-old has spent all seven seasons of his pro career with the Bills.
While they have been unable to win a Super Bowl, the Bills remain a consistent contender.
This offseason, Allen landed a new contract with the franchise.
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter on March 9: "A new NFL mark: the Bills and Josh Allen reached agreement on a new record-setting six-year, $330 million contract that includes $250 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player, sources tell ESPN.
Allen had four years left on his deal, but the Bills still rewarded their franchise QB with a new benchmark deal."
Both Allen and Nance Jr. played for Wyoming in college.