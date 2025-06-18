Fastbreak

NBA Player Reacts To Bills Star Josh Allen's Personal Announcement

Larry Nance Jr. commented on Josh Allen's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Allen is one of the best young stars in the NFL.

Recently, the Buffalo Bills quarterback got married.

Via The NFL: "Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on their wedding day 😍💍

(via josevilla/IG, beausociety/IG)"

Allen made a post to Instagram that had over 300,000 likes and 1,900 comments.

He wrote: "Wifey ❤️"

One person who left a comment was NBA player Larry Nance Jr.

He wrote: "Happy for you brother 🙌🏽"

Larry Nance Jr.
Dec 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) shoots against the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Nance Jr. is coming off his first season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

He finished the year with averages of 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range in 24 games.

This summer, the 32-year-old will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Larry Nance Jr.
Feb 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As for Allen, he was the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 29-year-old has spent all seven seasons of his pro career with the Bills.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could join one of the NFL's most elite circles if he wins the 2025 NFL MVP award. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While they have been unable to win a Super Bowl, the Bills remain a consistent contender.

This offseason, Allen landed a new contract with the franchise.

Via ESPN's Adam Schefter on March 9: "A new NFL mark: the Bills and Josh Allen reached agreement on a new record-setting six-year, $330 million contract that includes $250 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player, sources tell ESPN.

Allen had four years left on his deal, but the Bills still rewarded their franchise QB with a new benchmark deal."

Both Allen and Nance Jr. played for Wyoming in college.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.