NBA Player Wants T.J. Watt Drug Tested After Steelers-Falcons Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers played their first game of the NFL season when they faced off against the Atlanta Falcons in Georgia.
The game was extremely close, but the Steelers were able to pull out an 18-10 victory on the road.
T.J. Watt had an incredible day and finished the fourth quarter with a game-sealing sack.
Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network: "With LB T.J. Watt after the win over the that ended with his walk-off sack: “I think that was one of the first times in my life I had one, so I had to take a bow. I had to make sure there were no flags because of the other two.”"
Following the game, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. sent out a post (via X).
Smith Jr. wrote: "Drug test tj watt"
Smith Jr. is from Atlanta (and a Falcons fan), so he was more than likely joking.
Fans reacted to his post.
Via @YMilli333: "Bari 😭"
Via @devonkanis: "ima say this when you have a 18 reb game"
Via @Spor7Enthusias7: "You should talk to his brother. Y’all both Houston icons."
Via @rocketswins: "wtf Bari 😭"
Smith Jr. was the third pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn.
He finished this past season with averages of 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Steelers will play their next game against the Broncos (in Denver).