NBA Player Withdraws From Olympics Due To Personal Reasons
The 2024 Olympics will take place this summer, and many NBA players will be on different rosters from around the world.
Phoenix Suns player Bol Bol was expected to suit up for South Sudan.
However, Leonard Solms (via ESPN) reports that he will not participate due to personal reasons (h/t Evan Sidery).
Via Sidery: "South Sudan announced Bol Bol is now a late scratch for the Olympics due to personal reasons.
Team USA will face South Sudan tomorrow in London for an exhibition game."
Bol Bol was arguably the team's best player, which makes the news unfortunate for South Sudan's chances of making a run for a medal.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 43 games for the Suns.
In one game, he had 25 points, 14 rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range.
Bol Bol was the 44th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Oregon.
He has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic over five seasons in the NBA.
The 24-year-old has career averages of 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 166 regular season games.
Bol Bol has also appeared in 10 NBA playoff games with the Nuggets and Suns.