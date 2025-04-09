NBA Players Comment On Carmelo Anthony's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Carmelo Anthony was recently named as a member of the Hall of Fame (Class of 2025).
The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets legend last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season (when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers).
On Tuesday, Anthony made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 135,000 likes in nine hours.
He wrote: "Filled with gratitude. My journey was different, but finding the balance through all the ups and downs made this moment possible. And if you stay true to who you are then the journey is always worth it. Thank you @hoophall for recognizing 32 years. 🙏🏾
#STAYME7O"
Many current and former players left comments on Anthony's post.
Kevin Love: "👑👑👑"
Allen Iverson: "Congratulations so proud of you jack!! Well deserved."
Norman Powell: "Congratulations OG . Well Deserved"
Jermaine O'Neal: "Congratulations my brother! Well deserved 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"
Mark Jackson: "Congrats!!! Well Deserved bro!"
Dion Waiters: "🫡🐐"
Anthony played for the Knicks, Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Lakers, Rockets and Thunder.
He is most known for the first 14 seasons of his career with the Knicks and Nuggets.
In that span, Anthony made ten NBA All-Star Games.
Via Complex Sports: "Carmelo Anthony had one of the greatest one and done seasons ever
22.2 PPG
10 RPG
Second-Team All-American
NCAA Champion
No. 15 Retired by Syracuse"
Anthony had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.