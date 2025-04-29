NBA Players Comment On Damian Lillard's Heartfelt Instagram Post
On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that All-Star point guard Damian Lillard would miss the remainder of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
The Bucks are currently in the middle of a first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Just in: Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a torn left Achilles tendon, sources tell ESPN. MRI today revealed the severity. A devastating end to his season."
After the devastating news of his injury, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 515,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Appreciate all the prayers and well wishes. This one really hurt… HIS way not MY way.
To Be Continued… 🙏🏽💪🏾"
Many NBA players left comments on Lillard's post.
Troy Daniels: "Sometimes we gotta take the good with the bad bro.!! Great thing is we all know you coming back better than ever without question.!!! 💪🏾✊🏾🙏🏾"
Kevin Love: "🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"
Zach LaVine: "🙏🏽👊🏽"
Bogdan Bogdanovic: "🙏🙏🙏"
Mike Conley: "Get well my guy! 🙌🏾"
Jermaine O'Neal: "Prayers for healing in Gods speed! 🙏🏾🙏🏾! Rooting for you my brother!"
Rudy Gay: "Dame time for real this time"
Lillard has played 13 years for the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwauke Bucks.
The future Hall of Famer was traded to the Bucks before the 2023-24 season.
Via Ball Don't Stop: "This dude Damian Lillard is a trooper and one of the most solid guys in the sport of basketball. If there's one guy who's going to grind back, it's him. Prayers up to a legend."