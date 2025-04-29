Fastbreak

NBA Players Comment On Damian Lillard's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard sent out a post that went viral.

Feb 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) hug after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that All-Star point guard Damian Lillard would miss the remainder of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

The Bucks are currently in the middle of a first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Just in: Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a torn left Achilles tendon, sources tell ESPN. MRI today revealed the severity. A devastating end to his season."

After the devastating news of his injury, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 515,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: "Appreciate all the prayers and well wishes. This one really hurt… HIS way not MY way.

To Be Continued… 🙏🏽💪🏾"

Many NBA players left comments on Lillard's post.

Troy Daniels: "Sometimes we gotta take the good with the bad bro.!! Great thing is we all know you coming back better than ever without question.!!! 💪🏾✊🏾🙏🏾"

Kevin Love: "🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Zach LaVine: "🙏🏽👊🏽"

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bogdan Bogdanovic: "🙏🙏🙏"

Mike Conley: "Get well my guy! 🙌🏾"

Jermaine O'Neal: "Prayers for healing in Gods speed! 🙏🏾🙏🏾! Rooting for you my brother!"

Rudy Gay: "Dame time for real this time"

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after making a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Lillard has played 13 years for the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwauke Bucks.

The future Hall of Famer was traded to the Bucks before the 2023-24 season.

Via Ball Don't Stop: "This dude Damian Lillard is a trooper and one of the most solid guys in the sport of basketball. If there's one guy who's going to grind back, it's him. Prayers up to a legend."

