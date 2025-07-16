NBA Players Comment On Damian Lillard's Instagram Post
Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in all of NBA history.
He had spent the previous two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks (before getting waived earlier this month).
This week, Lillard celebrated his 35th birthday.
The future Hall of Famer also made a post to Instagram that had over 50,000 likes.
Lillard wrote: "Forever Evolving and Rolling with the Punches! They can’t FW me! Cheers to 35! #ToBeContinued #LillardUnviersity #dollaweekend"
Several NBA players commented on Lillard's post.
Gary Trent Jr.: "🤟🏾💯🎈"
Dorell Wright: "Great fellowship 🔥🔥"
Robert Covington: "✊🏽💯💯"
Quentin Richardson: "HBD Fam!! #MoreLife"
DeMar DeRozan, Troy Daniels, Dennis Smith Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Rudy Gay, Joakim Noah, Josh Hart, Mark Jackson, Bam Adebayo, Steve Nash, Darius Garland, Jordan Poole and CJ McCollum were among the NBA players to like Lillard's post.
Lillard was initially the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Weber State.
He played the first 11 years of his career for the Portland Trail Blazers.
While they only reached the Western Conference finals one time, Lillard will go down as a franchise legend.
Via StatMuse (on August 14, 2020): "Damian Lillard finished this season averaging:
30.0 PPG (Blazers franchise record)
8.0 APG
46.3 FG%
40.1 3P%
All career-highs."
As for the Bucks, they were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (for the second straight year).