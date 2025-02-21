Fastbreak

NBA Players Comment On LaMelo Ball's Instagram Post After Hornets-Lakers Game

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball made a post to Instagram.

Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 100-97.

Ball finished the win with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 9/19 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

After the game, the 2022 NBA All-Star made a post to Instagram that had over 590,000 likes.

Ball captioned his post: "6’7 🕺🏽🛸💕"

There were over 3,000 comments, and several NBA players left messages.

Grant Williams: "67"

PJ Washington: "67"

Mark Williams: "6 7"

In addition to the current (and former) Hornets players, many fans left comments.

@drj.med: "“That younger son, he gonna be the best one “🏄🏽‍♂️, Lavar da Goat"

@bigjake2012: "@melo You are a 2025 all star in my book. The fans believe!"

@jdaley413: "he moves like he’s 6-1 but he’s 6’7"

@timselleshiy: "Lamelo robbed at All star Game so he made his own show 🔥"

Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray, Terry Rozier, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges were among the NBA players to like Ball's post.

The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-40 record in 54 games.

Following the Lakers, they lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 129-115 (without Ball).

Via Ersin Demir: "A durable LaMelo Ball is a top-5 guard in the NBA.

He's still only 23-years-old despite being in his fifth year in the NBA. His best years are still ahead of him. Charlotte has a great future if they can keep him healthy and build around him properly."

