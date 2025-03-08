NBA Players Comment On Nikola Jokic's Performance In Suns-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had one of the best performances in NBA history when they beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 149-141.
Jokic went off for 31 points, 21 rebounds, 22 assists and three steals while shooting 13/22 from the field.
Via ESPN: "VIDEO GAME NUMBERS FOR THE JOKER 🃏🎮
Jokic put up the 1st 30-20-20 game in NBA history 🤯"
Many NBA players commented on Jokic's historic night.
Isaiah Thomas: "30 20 and 20!! Can’t even do that in 2k 😂"
Pau Gasol: "Unbelievable performance!! #NBAHistory"
Paul Pierce: "Jokic 👀"
Dejounte Murray: "JOKIC IS UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Kendrick Perkins: "Jokic is definitely knocking at the door of being a Top 5 Center of All-Time!!!"
George Karl: "It’s unfortunate Jokic’s extraordinary performances this season are boring to the Casuals on social and mainstream media!"
Kenneth Faried (via IG): "😮💨😮💨😮💨🔥🔥🔥"
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
He has averages of 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Via OptaSTATS: "In NBA history, there has been:
one 30/20/20 game
one 30/15/15 game in 35 minutes or less
one 15/15/15 game in 30 minutes or less
one 15/15/15 game with no missed FG
one 25-point triple-double with no missed FG or FT
All 5 were by the @nuggets' Nikola Jokić in 5 separate games."
The Nuggets are 41-22 in 63 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.