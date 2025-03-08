Fastbreak

NBA Players Comment On Nikola Jokic's Performance In Suns-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic made NBA history against the Suns.

Ben Stinar

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) waves after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) waves after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Friday night, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had one of the best performances in NBA history when they beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 149-141.

Jokic went off for 31 points, 21 rebounds, 22 assists and three steals while shooting 13/22 from the field.

Via ESPN: "VIDEO GAME NUMBERS FOR THE JOKER 🃏🎮

Jokic put up the 1st 30-20-20 game in NBA history 🤯"

Many NBA players commented on Jokic's historic night.

Isaiah Thomas: "30 20 and 20!! Can’t even do that in 2k 😂"

Pau Gasol: "Unbelievable performance!! #NBAHistory"

Paul Pierce: "Jokic 👀"

Dejounte Murray: "JOKIC IS UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Kendrick Perkins: "Jokic is definitely knocking at the door of being a Top 5 Center of All-Time!!!"

George Karl: "It’s unfortunate Jokic’s extraordinary performances this season are boring to the Casuals on social and mainstream media!"

Kenneth Faried (via IG): "😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨🔥🔥🔥"

Nikola Jokic
Mar 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).

He has averages of 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 57 games.

Via OptaSTATS: "In NBA history, there has been:

one 30/20/20 game
one 30/15/15 game in 35 minutes or less
one 15/15/15 game in 30 minutes or less
one 15/15/15 game with no missed FG
one 25-point triple-double with no missed FG or FT

All 5 were by the @nuggets' Nikola Jokić in 5 separate games."

The Nuggets are 41-22 in 63 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.