NBA Players Comment On Nikola Jokic's Performance In Suns-Nuggets Game

In NBA history, there has been:



one 30/20/20 game

one 30/15/15 game in 35 minutes or less

one 15/15/15 game in 30 minutes or less

one 15/15/15 game with no missed FG

one 25-point triple-double with no missed FG or FT



All 5 were by the Nuggets' Nikola Jokić in 5 separate games.