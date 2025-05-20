Fastbreak

NBA Players Comment On OG Anunoby's Viral Instagram Post Before Knicks-Pacers

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Before the series starts, Knicks star OG Anunoby made a post to Instagram that had over 75,000 likes.

He captioned his post: "onto the next 🦾"

There were over 1,200 comments, and many NBA players left comments on Anunoby's post.

Delon Wright: "Yearly post twin 👏🏾"

Serge Ibaka: "Cmon OG 💪🏾"

Mikal Bridges: "My demon 🥲"

Norman Powell: "Tough 🔥🔥🔥"

MarJon Beauchamp: "Yessir buddy"

Scottie Barnes, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, Alex Len, RJ Barrett and Stephon Marbury were among the NBA players to like the post.

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) takes a jump shot in the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Anunoby is in his second season playing for New York.

He finished this past year with averages of 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 74 games.

Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports on April 19: "OG Anunoby is everything the Knicks hoped he would be and more. In light of how frustrating the Bridges and Towns trades have been at times, I think it’s important to remember OG has honestly been better than advertised"

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference after going 51-31 during the regular season.

They beat the Detroit Pistons in the first round (in six games) and the Boston Celtics in the second round (also in six games).

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball from New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Anunoby has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors over his eight NBA seasons.

