NBA Players Comment On Seth Curry's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Seth Curry / A



— 6.5 PPG

— 15.6 MPG

— 45.6% 3PT (NBA Leader)



Seth Curry did what anyone who plays for the Hornets and wears #30 does. Drill 3 pointers. It felt like at times the Hornets held Seth’s minutes back because we were tanking. But his shooting is still some of the best… pic.twitter.com/e43mozZTAZ