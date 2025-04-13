NBA Players Comment On Seth Curry's Heartfelt Instagram Post
On Sunday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets played their final game of the regular season against the Boston Celtics.
Before the game, Seth Curry made a post to Instagram (with his father) that had over 11,000 likes in four hours.
He captioned his post: "👣 82 👣The Family Business."
Several NBA players commented on Curry's post.
Dell Curry: "Stand on it !"
LaMelo Ball: "🕺🏽🛸💕"
CJ McCollum: "🔥🔥🔥"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Curry did not play in Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Celtics.
He finished his second season with the Hornets with averages of 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 45.6% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via @HornetsReddit: "As things stand, Seth Curry and Dell Curry will be the first father-son duo to win the NBA 3-point percentage title."
Curry has spent 11 seasons in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies (in addition to the Hornets).
His career averages are 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 550 games.
Via Hornets Muse: "Seth Curry / A
— 6.5 PPG
— 15.6 MPG
— 45.6% 3PT (NBA Leader)
Seth Curry did what anyone who plays for the Hornets and wears #30 does. Drill 3 pointers. It felt like at times the Hornets held Seth’s minutes back because we were tanking. But his shooting is still some of the best in the league, and it makes for a fun time listening to Eric and Dell telling stories. I would love to see Seth in a role on a competitive Hornets team next year. His skillset is one of the most valuable in the NBA."
The Hornets finished the year as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the ninth straight season.