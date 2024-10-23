NBA Players React To Alex Caruso's Instagram Post
Alex Caruso is going into his first season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The 2020 NBA Champion finished last year with averages of 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 71 games for the Chicago Bulls.
Before the season begins, Caruso made a post to Instagram that had over 42,000 likes in 14 hours.
He captioned his post: "⚡️⚡️⚡️"
NBA players commented on his post.
Isaiah Hartenstein: "👀"
Isaiah Thomas: "🔥🔥🔥"
Chet Holmgren: "🦊"
Gary Payton II: "🐺🐺🐺"
Caruso is expected to be a huge addition to the Thunder.
He is one of the best role players in the league, and they are coming off an excellent season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
After making the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (they then lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games).
The Thunder will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on Thursday evening in Denver against the Nuggets.
Following Denver, they will visit the Bulls on Saturday evening at the United Center.
Caruso is going into his eighth NBA season (he has also spent time with the Lakers and Bulls).
His career averages are 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range.