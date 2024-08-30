NBA Players React To Alex Caruso Personal News
Alex Caruso has had an excellent career as a role player.
The 30-year-old is coming off a season where he averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 71 games for the Chicago Bulls.
Over the offseason, Caruso was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Friday, he revealed (via Instagram) that he has gotten engaged.
Many NBA stars reacted to the news in the comments.
LeBron James wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER!!!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"
Andre Drummond wrote: "Congrats my brother! I love you guys 🥹🥹"
Zach LaVine wrote: "Welcome to the club dawg!!!"
Danny Green wrote: "Congrats my guy!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"
Lance Stephenson wrote: "Congratulations"
Jared Dudley wrote: "Congrats my guy!"
Josh Hart wrote: "Congrats brother!"
Victor Oladipo wrote: "Congrats bro 🔥"
Quinn Cook wrote: "Congrats 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐"
Caruso spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He played a key role in the franchise winning the 2020 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Caruso has career averages of 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 363 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 31 NBA playoff games (five starts).
The Thunder are coming off a season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They are one of the best young teams in the NBA.