NBA Players React To Big Danny Green News
Danny Green is one of the best role players in NBA history.
The three-time NBA Champion most recently appeared in two games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.
On Thursday, Green announced that he is retiring from basketball at the age of 37.
His Instagram post had over 46,000 likes and 1,900 comments in four hours.
Many people from around the NBA world reacted to the news.
Phil Handy: "Hell of a run champ. Make that 3 TIME! Congrats DG 🙏🏽"
Alex Caruso: "Congrats on a helluva career, champ 🔥🙌🏆"
Jared Dudley: "Congrats champ! On a helluva career!"
NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "One of the best shooters to ever walk the planet. Keep inspiring us bro 👏🏾👏🏾"
Dwight Howard: "Congratulations my brother ! 3X champ 🏆"
Jaren Jackson Jr.: "👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"
Norman Powell: "Congrats brotha on an amazing career. Glad we shared the court together. 🏆"
Kendrick Perkins: "Congratulations on a hell of a career my brother!!!! 🙏🏾💯🤞🏾"
LaMarcus Aldridge: "Helluva run DG! Enjoy the next chapter champ 🫡"
Wayne Ellington: "Congratulations on an amazing career good bruva!! Best is yet to come! 09 Champs! 🦾"
Green was the 46th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of UNC.
He played 15 seasons for the Spurs, 76ers, Raptors, Lakers, Cavs and Grizzlies.
His career averages were 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 832 games.
In addition, Green appeared in 169 NBA playoff games.