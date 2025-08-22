NBA Players React To Chicago Bulls Derrick Rose News
Derrick Rose is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.
Despite injuries that derailed his prime, the Chicago Bulls legend won the 2011 MVP Award (at just 22).
This week, the Bulls made a big announcement about Rose (who retired last year).
Via ESPN: "Breaking: The Bulls announced they will be retiring Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey on January 24, 2026 🌹"
Many people on social media reacted to the news.
LeBron James: "🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"
Ja Morant: "🌹"
Rose was the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Memphis.
He spent the first eight years of his career in Chicago.
They reached the Eastern Conference finals (in 2011) before losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "January 24, 2026 🌹
Join us for Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Night when we officially add No. 1 to the United Center rafters."
Following his run in Chicago, Rose then spent the final seven years of his career with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 723 games.
Via Hoop Muse: "Derrick Rose in 2010-11:
25.0 PPG
4.1 RPG
7.7 APG
1.0 SPG
45/33/86%
81 GP
Youngest MVP in NBA history (22 y/o)
Led Bulls to best record in league (62-20 W/L)
4th in points + 8th in assists"