NBA Players React To D'Angelo Russell's Heartfelt Instagram Post

NBA players liked and commented on Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) smiles after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
/ Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

D'Angelo Russell is one of the notable players in the NBA.

The 2019 NBA All-Star is coming off an extremely productive season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished with averages of 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.

D'Angelo Russell
Oct 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) moves the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Russell made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his girlfriend and two children.

Russell captioned his post: "Aš tave myliu❤️"

There were over 30,000 likes and many NBA players engaged with the post.

Malik Beasley commented: "🔥🔥"

Patrick Beverley commented: "🔥🔥❤️"

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jahlil Okafor, Spencer Dinwiddie, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Russell Westbrook, Kyle Kuzma, Devin Booker, Austin Reaves, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dwyane Wade were among the players to like the post.

D'Angelo Russell
Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Russell was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after his one season of college basketball at Ohio State.

After spending the first two seasons of his career with Los Angeles, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets during the summer of 2017.

D'Angelo Russell
Apr 6, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) brings the ball up court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After a quick stop with the Golden State Warriors, Russell spent part of four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves (before getting traded back to the Lakers in 2023).

His career averages are 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 571 games.

Via The NBA on March 9: "D'Angelo Russell WENT OFF for 44 PTS and scored the game-winner to give the Lakers the edge over the Bucks!

44 PTS
9 3PM
9 AST
6 REB

Russell joins LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players in Laker history with 9 3PM in a game"

