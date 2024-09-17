NBA Players React To D'Angelo Russell's Heartfelt Instagram Post

D'Angelo Russell WENT OFF for 44 PTS and scored the game-winner to give the Lakers the edge over the Bucks!



🔥 44 PTS

🔥 9 3PM

🔥 9 AST

🔥 6 REB



▪️ Russell joins LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players in Laker history with 9 3PM in a game pic.twitter.com/HYC2LQOGVx