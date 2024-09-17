NBA Players React To D'Angelo Russell's Heartfelt Instagram Post
D'Angelo Russell is one of the notable players in the NBA.
The 2019 NBA All-Star is coming off an extremely productive season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished with averages of 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
On Tuesday, Russell made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his girlfriend and two children.
Russell captioned his post: "Aš tave myliu❤️"
There were over 30,000 likes and many NBA players engaged with the post.
Malik Beasley commented: "🔥🔥"
Patrick Beverley commented: "🔥🔥❤️"
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jahlil Okafor, Spencer Dinwiddie, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Russell Westbrook, Kyle Kuzma, Devin Booker, Austin Reaves, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dwyane Wade were among the players to like the post.
Russell was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after his one season of college basketball at Ohio State.
After spending the first two seasons of his career with Los Angeles, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets during the summer of 2017.
After a quick stop with the Golden State Warriors, Russell spent part of four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves (before getting traded back to the Lakers in 2023).
His career averages are 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 571 games.
Via The NBA on March 9: "D'Angelo Russell WENT OFF for 44 PTS and scored the game-winner to give the Lakers the edge over the Bucks!
44 PTS
9 3PM
9 AST
6 REB
Russell joins LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players in Laker history with 9 3PM in a game"