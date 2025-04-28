NBA Players React To Damian Lillard Injury News
On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 129-103.
They now trail the Pacers 3-1 in their first-round playoff series.
However, the more significant concern was the fact that Damian Lillard left the game with an injury.
NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported more details during the game.
Via Haynes: "Sources: The fear is Bucks star Damian Lillard suffered a left Achilles tear. Brutal circumstance after working himself back from a blood clot diagnosis that kept him out over a month."
Several NBA players reacted to the news.
Jamal Crawford: "Prayers up for Dame ! 🙏🏾"
Isaiah Thomas: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 for Dame"
Patrick Beverley: "Prayers 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 for Dame. true soldier and warrior!!!!"
Trae Young: "🙏🏽😞 Pray for Dame man !!!"
Lillard is in his 13th NBA year (and second with the Bucks).
He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "It’s harsh, but the NBA can be harsh…
Bucks could now have the “cover” to trade Giannis. Horst is locked in long-term to lead the rebuild. Giannis gets to go compete for a title, while Bucks get a haul. Dame rehabs for the year, then you figure it out.
It sucks that we’re here, but we are here."
Lillard was the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Weber State.
He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.