NBA Players React To Dennis Schroder's Instagram Post

Brooklyn Nets star Dennis Schroder made a post to Instagram.

Mar 31, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) looks to shoot during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) looks to shoot during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center.

Dennis Schroder is coming off a year where he spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

He finished the season with averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 80 games (58 starts).

On Friday, Schroder made a post to Instagram that had over 136,000 likes in six hours.

Schroder captioned his post: "YEAR 12.

5M‘S AROUND THE WORLD 🌎♥️🙏🏿 THXX"

A handful of NBA players left comments on Schroder's post.

Kent Bazemore: "😎⚡️"

Bruno Fernando: "That’sTough…💯🤞🏾"

Andre Drummond: "🔥🔥🔥🔥👏"

Amari Bailey: "Straight to it🚀"

Trendon Watford: "Mr Yessuh"

Dennis Schroder
Apr 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) holds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center.

While the Nets are expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA, Schroder is an intriguing piece that could play a mentor role as a valuable veteran in a young locker room.

In addition, he is an experienced point guard that could draw interest from teams around the trade deadline (which would land the Nets with assets for part of their rebuild).

Schroder has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over 11 seasons.

His career averages are 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 767 regular season games.

He has appeared in 68 NBA playoff games (15 starts).

Dennis Schroder
Sep 30, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) speaks to the press during media day at Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center.

The Nets will play their first game of the regular season when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on October 23.

