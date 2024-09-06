NBA Players React To Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Post
Donovan Mitchell is among the best shooting guards in the NBA and is coming off another stellar year for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished the season with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Thursday, Mitchell made a post to Instagram that had over 49,000 likes and 400 comments in eight hours.
Mitchell captioned his post "🏝️"
He also put the location as Cleveland, Ohio (despite being somewhere else).
Many NBA players liked and commented on the post.
Bam Adebayo wrote: "That’s Cleveland?"
CJ McCollum: "I’m from canton . That ain’t Cleveland 😂"
Max Strus: "Well that doesn’t look like Cleveland"
Torrey Craig: I’m moving to Cleveland"
Jayson Tatum, Mo Bamba, Grant Williams, Josh Hart, Mike Conley and Immanuel Quickley were some of the notable players to like the post.
Over the offseason, Mitchell agreed to a massive contract extension with the Cavs.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 2: "BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2027-2028 season, sources tell ESPN."
In addition to his time with the Cavs, Mitchell has also spent five seasons with the Utah Jazz.
His career averages are 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 468 games.