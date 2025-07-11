NBA Players React To Donovan Mitchell Personal News
Donovan Mitchell is one of the best players in the NBA.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star is in the middle of his prime at 28.
On Friday, Mitchell revealed that he is now engaged (via Instagram).
Many NBA players sent love to Michell.
Jaylen Brown: "Yessir my boy 🎉"
Kevin Love: "Congrats my brother ❤️🫶🏻💎"
Rudy Gay: "👏👏👏👏"
Grant Williams: "Congrats My Guy 🔥🎉"
Isaac Okoro: "Yesssir , congrats 🍾"
Tyrese Maxey: "Tough"
Adidas Basketball: "Congrats SPIDA 🥹❤️"
Emoni Bates: "Congrats brudda"
Mitchell is coming off another outstanding season for the Cavs.
The All-Star guard had averages of 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via Real Sports: "Donovan Mitchell now has the 6th most 45-PT playoff games in NBA history
Trailing only MJ, LeBron, Wilt, AI, & West."
The Cavs were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
Via Bleacher Report (on March 30): "The Cavs have won 60 games for the first time since the 2009-10 season 👏🔥"
They swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
However, the Cavs lost to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the second round (in five games).
Mitchell was the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Louisville.
He spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the Utah Jazz.
Over eight seasons, Mitchell has made six NBA All-Star Games.