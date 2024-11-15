NBA Players React To Dwyane Wade's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Dwyane Wade is one of the best shooting guards in NBA history.
The Miami Heat legend recently had a statue unveiled outside of the team's arena.
Wade made a heartfelt post to Instagram on Thursday that had over 120,000 likes.
He captioned his post: "By 17, basketball was my soul’s love language. It helped give me an identity. It was the safe space that allows me to be expressive and passionate. I realized that basketball was my blank canvas. I used it to re-imagine my life. No matter what was going on in my life, it was my sanctuary—my way out. I needed to re-imagine life. Not just for myself, but for everyone I loved! I PUT ON FOR MY FAMILY 🤎🫡 DREAM. BELIEVE. WORK."
Current and former NBA players commented on Wade's post.
Matt Barnes: "Salute"
CJ McCollum: "This so dope brotha 🔥"
Isaiah Thomas: "🔥🔥🔥"
Trae Young: "🐐"
Jae Crowder: "🐐 🔥"
Mateen Cleaves: "💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿"
Wade was the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Marquette.
He played 16 seasons for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages were 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.
Wade won three NBA Championships (all with the Heat).
The Hall of Famer appeared in 177 total NBA playoff games.
The Heat will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Indiana Pacers.