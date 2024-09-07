Fastbreak

NBA Players React To Exciting Victor Oladipo Video

Victor Oladipo made a post to Instagram with an exciting video.

Ben Stinar

Nov 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) warms up prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images
Victor Oladipo was once among the most exciting guards in the NBA when he was on the Indiana Pacers.

He has dealt with a lot of injuries that slowed down the prime of his career.

Oladipo most recently played for the Miami Heat during the 2022-23 season when he averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range.

After missing all of last season due to injury, Oladipo has been posting media to his Instagram showing that he looks healthy.

His most recent post was a clip of him jumping.

There were over 15,000 likes and 300 comments in less than 24 hours.

Oladipo captioned his post: "The moment is NOW #WatchThis"

NBA players reacted to Oladipo's post.

Aaron Gordon: "Ayyee get up then!"

Tyler Herro: "🔥🔥"

Kyle Lowry: "V TO THE O"

Caron Butler: "💪🏿👑"

Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard and Joe Johnson were also some of the players who liked the post.

While Oladipo will probably never be able to return to his All-Star form, he could end up being a good role player if a team is willing to give him a chance (he is currently a free agent).

The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 504 games.

He has played for the Pacers, Heat, Rockets, Thunder and Magic over ten seasons.

