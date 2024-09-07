NBA Players React To Exciting Victor Oladipo Video
Victor Oladipo was once among the most exciting guards in the NBA when he was on the Indiana Pacers.
He has dealt with a lot of injuries that slowed down the prime of his career.
Oladipo most recently played for the Miami Heat during the 2022-23 season when he averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range.
After missing all of last season due to injury, Oladipo has been posting media to his Instagram showing that he looks healthy.
His most recent post was a clip of him jumping.
There were over 15,000 likes and 300 comments in less than 24 hours.
Oladipo captioned his post: "The moment is NOW #WatchThis"
NBA players reacted to Oladipo's post.
Aaron Gordon: "Ayyee get up then!"
Tyler Herro: "🔥🔥"
Kyle Lowry: "V TO THE O"
Caron Butler: "💪🏿👑"
Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard and Joe Johnson were also some of the players who liked the post.
While Oladipo will probably never be able to return to his All-Star form, he could end up being a good role player if a team is willing to give him a chance (he is currently a free agent).
The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 504 games.
He has played for the Pacers, Heat, Rockets, Thunder and Magic over ten seasons.