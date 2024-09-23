NBA Players React To Harry Giles News
Harry Giles spent last year playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Duke forward finished his season with averages of 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field in 23 games.
Over the offseason, he was a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Giles will sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic. The Duke alum and North Carolina native returns home for a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Hornets."
Several NBA players reacted on social media.
Jayson Tatum reposted the news to his Instagram story.
Lonnie Walker posted an Instagram story with a message.
Walker: "@hgiiizzle more than deserving !!! Excited for you gang"
Willie Cauley-Stein commented on Daniel Hazan's Instagram post: "Back to the cribbb that’s tough"
Giles was the 20th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.
In addition to the Nets and Lakers, he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.
His longest tenure came with Sacramento (three seasons).
Giles averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field in 58 games off the bench during his rookie season with the Kings.