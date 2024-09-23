Fastbreak

NBA Players React To Harry Giles News

Several NBA players reacted to Harry Giles signing with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ben Stinar

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III (20) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III (20) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Harry Giles spent last year playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Duke forward finished his season with averages of 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field in 23 games.

Over the offseason, he was a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Giles will sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Via Charania: "Free agent center Harry Giles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic. The Duke alum and North Carolina native returns home for a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Hornets."

Several NBA players reacted on social media.

Jayson Tatum reposted the news to his Instagram story.

Jayson Tatum's IG Story
Jayson Tatum's IG Story / September 22

Lonnie Walker posted an Instagram story with a message.

Walker: "@hgiiizzle more than deserving !!! Excited for you gang"

Lonnie Walker's IG Story
Lonnie Walker's IG Story / September 22

Willie Cauley-Stein commented on Daniel Hazan's Instagram post: "Back to the cribbb that’s tough"

Willie Cauley-Stein's Comment
Willie Cauley-Stein's Comment / September 22

Giles was the 20th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.

In addition to the Nets and Lakers, he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Harry Giles
Jan 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn talks with forward Harry Giles III (14) against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His longest tenure came with Sacramento (three seasons).

Giles averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field in 58 games off the bench during his rookie season with the Kings.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.