NBA Players React To Heartbreaking Kevin Love News
Kevin Love is one of the most notable players in the NBA.
The future Hall of Famer is in his 17th season (and third with the Miami Heat).
So far, he has missed the entire 2025 NBA playoffs due to personal reasons.
On Sunday, Love revealed that his father had passed away in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Love wrote: Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past 6 months. The most painful to witness being these last few weeks. And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate - I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero.
The words we continuously heard from you in your last chapter were how blessed you’ve been to have such a loving family. And in return how much you’ve loved your wife and kids. Your only wish was to be at home surrounded by your family when you took your dying breath.
That breath came. And now it’s time to rest.
You have undoubtedly been my greatest teacher. A role often served by a Father figure. You taught me admirable qualities like respect & kindness. Humor & wit. Ambition & work ethic. Grit & aggressive will. The insight that failure brings. And that time is our most precious commodity.
Over the years my Dad and I had our differences. I mourn the times I felt angry and isolated - my heart weighs heavy knowing we lost that time and can’t get it back. But our division led to me finding myself. I was running from something but that time away provided the wisdoms of forgiveness and reconciliation. And an unwavering sense that he loved me through it all, in every moment. “The best last lesson one generation can teach the next: how to die with peace about how you’ve lived.” This may be my Dad’s greatest gift. Teaching me that healing happens in your soul and that healing is there for the taking, even in the face of imminent death. Dad loved his family unconditionally and left his children with one of life’s great lessons.
As the memories stream down my face I feel as if I can see it all so clearly now. It’s a fucked up fact of life that towards the end, your own life or someone else’s, things that once seemed so complicated and confusing now seem transparent.
Like all of us, my Dad was imperfect. But despite his flaws, and my own, we are a successful story of father and son. A never ending bond, rooted in love, that will forever remain eternal.
Dad, I’m so proud to be your son. My only hope is that you’re proud of me. It was all I ever wanted. Thank you for everything.
I love you.
Your son,
Kevin"
Many NBA players commented on Love's post.
Steve Nash: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Rudy Gay: "❤️❤️❤️❤️"
CJ McCollum: "❤️❤️❤️"
Isaiah Thomas: "I remember every time I stayed the weekend at your home your pops always made me feel welcomed and taking care of. Stay strong and prayers to you and the family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Gary Payton II: "🖤🖤"
Harrison Barnes: "🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Love was the fifth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
The 2016 NBA Champion has played for the Cavs, Timberwolves and Heat.