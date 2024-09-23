NBA Players React To Isaiah Thomas Instagram Post
Isaiah Thomas still remains among the most popular basketball players despite his last NBA All-Star appearance coming in 2017.
The 35-year-old has nearly four million followers on Instagram, and he recently made a post that had over 34,000 likes and 200 comments.
Thomas captioned his post: "Respect is earned, you ain’t gotta like us ‼️ #SLOWGRIND"
Many athletes liked and commented on the post.
Paolo Banchero: "Everybody can’t go🏁"
John Wall: "Facts Killa 💯‼️"
Julio Rodríguez: "Family!!🤞🏽🩸"
NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "You acting up bro 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Dion Waiters, Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal, Evan Turner, Udonis Haslem, LaMarcus Aldridge, Mike Bibby, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Klay Thompson and Michael Beasley were among the NBA players to like his post.
Thomas is coming off a season where he only appeared in six games with the Phoenix Suns.
He had played in four G League games (before getting called up) and had fantastic averages of 32.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the three-point range.
Via The Athletic NBA on March 12: "Isaiah Thomas scored 30+ points in his first two games back with the G League 👀
Thursday: 32 PTS | 4 AST
Tuesday: 34 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST"
In addition to the Suns, Thomas has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks over part of 12 seasons playing in the NBA.