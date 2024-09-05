NBA Players React To Isaiah Thomas Instagram Post
Isaiah Thomas is coming off a year where he appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns.
The former All-Star averaged 1.3 points per contest and is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Recently, Thomas sent out a post to Instagram that had over 30,000 likes and 400 comments.
He was getting shots up on a basketball court that had an incredible background.
Thomas captioned the post: "GOD DID 🙏🏾 #SLOWGRIND"
NBA players reacted to his post.
CJ McCollum wrote: "Views incredible"
Danny Green wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
DeMarcus Cousins wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Hassan Whiteside wrote: "🔥🔥🔥 view cray"
Matt Barnes, Myles Turner, Joe Johnson, Russell Westbrook, Jamal Crawford, Blake Griffin and Dwyane Wade were also notable players that like his post.
Thomas has had an extremely unique NBA career.
He was the 60th (last) pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington.
After a solid start to his career, Thomas became a borderline superstar for two seasons on the Boston Celtics.
The 35-year-old made two All-Star Games and led the team to the 2017 Eastern Conference finals.
In addition to the Celtics and Suns, Thomas has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks over 12 seasons.
His career averages are 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 556 games.