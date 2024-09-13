Fastbreak

NBA Players React To Jahlil Okafor Personal News

Former Philadelphia 76ers player Jahlil Okafor announced that he got married.

Dec 23, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns defeated the 76ers 123-116. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jahlil Okafor most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Detroit Pistons.

He finished that year with averages of 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.8% from the field in 27 games (two starts).

On Friday, Okafor announced that he recently got married.

Okafor captioned his Instagram post: "The Okafor’s — 9.8.24 💍✨❤️♾️"

Many NBA players reacted to Okafor's post in the comments.

Karl-Anthony Towns: "🔥🔥🔥"

Richaun Holmes: "Congrats my dawg!"

Andre Drummond: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Jaxson Hayes: "Congrats fam"

Harry Giles: "🔥🔥"

Okafor was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers after a stellar season for the Duke Blue Devils.

He led them to the 2015 NCAA Championship.

Okafor spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the 76ers.

During his rookie year, he averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field in 53 games (48 starts).

NBA
Jun 25, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jahlil Okafor (Duke) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number three overall pick to the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Following the 76ers, Okafor played for the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

The 28-year-old has career averages of 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.2% from the field in 247 regular season games.

Via Brian Rauf of Heat Check CBB on September 1: "Jahlil Okafor is the most polished post scorer in recent memory.

It’s a shame he entered the league right as the 3-point revolution happened, because it was an automatic bucket when he got it on the block"

