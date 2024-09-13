NBA Players React To Jahlil Okafor Personal News
Jahlil Okafor most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Detroit Pistons.
He finished that year with averages of 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.8% from the field in 27 games (two starts).
On Friday, Okafor announced that he recently got married.
Okafor captioned his Instagram post: "The Okafor’s — 9.8.24 💍✨❤️♾️"
Many NBA players reacted to Okafor's post in the comments.
Karl-Anthony Towns: "🔥🔥🔥"
Richaun Holmes: "Congrats my dawg!"
Andre Drummond: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Jaxson Hayes: "Congrats fam"
Harry Giles: "🔥🔥"
Okafor was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers after a stellar season for the Duke Blue Devils.
He led them to the 2015 NCAA Championship.
Okafor spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the 76ers.
During his rookie year, he averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field in 53 games (48 starts).
Following the 76ers, Okafor played for the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.
The 28-year-old has career averages of 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.2% from the field in 247 regular season games.
Via Brian Rauf of Heat Check CBB on September 1: "Jahlil Okafor is the most polished post scorer in recent memory.
It’s a shame he entered the league right as the 3-point revolution happened, because it was an automatic bucket when he got it on the block"