NBA Players React To Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum made a post to Instagram.

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts on the court after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

Before the game, Jayson Tatum (who is now out for the season) made a post to Instagram that had over 330,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.

Tatum wrote: "Thankful for all the love and support 🙏🏽"

Many NBA players commented on Tatum's post.

Steph Curry: "Get right big fella! 🙌🏽"

Isaiah Thomas: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🏁🏁🏁"

Draymond Green: "As the story is told, it gets greater and greater brother! The bounce back will be more than amazing my dawg! 🙏🏿🙏🏿"

Richard Jefferson: "Blessing young 🐐. You got this!!!! ❤️"

Tremont Waters: "Dr. O’Malley is the greatest to ever do it 🙏🏽 much love bro and take it easy! You’ll be back in no time 🙌🏽💯 God bless 🧘🏽‍♂️"

Rudy Gay: "Be right back"

Kevin Love: "Prayers up my friend 🙏🏻❤️"

Reggie Miller: "BALLER 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Grant Williams: "Comeback gonna be stronger than the beginning. Get well Big Deuce 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Jalen Rose: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Tyrese Haliburton: "🙏🏽🙏🏽"

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.

He had been coming off a year where he helped the Celtics win their first NBA Championship since 2008.

Via The NBA: "Only 3 players in @Celtics history have averaged 25+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG:

Larry Bird (4x)
John Havlicek (2x)
Jayson Tatum"

Tatum has made six straight NBA All-Star Games.

