NBA Players React To Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
Before the game, Jayson Tatum (who is now out for the season) made a post to Instagram that had over 330,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.
Tatum wrote: "Thankful for all the love and support 🙏🏽"
Many NBA players commented on Tatum's post.
Steph Curry: "Get right big fella! 🙌🏽"
Isaiah Thomas: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🏁🏁🏁"
Draymond Green: "As the story is told, it gets greater and greater brother! The bounce back will be more than amazing my dawg! 🙏🏿🙏🏿"
Richard Jefferson: "Blessing young 🐐. You got this!!!! ❤️"
Tremont Waters: "Dr. O’Malley is the greatest to ever do it 🙏🏽 much love bro and take it easy! You’ll be back in no time 🙌🏽💯 God bless 🧘🏽♂️"
Rudy Gay: "Be right back"
Kevin Love: "Prayers up my friend 🙏🏻❤️"
Reggie Miller: "BALLER 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Grant Williams: "Comeback gonna be stronger than the beginning. Get well Big Deuce 🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Jalen Rose: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Rudy Gay: "Be right back"
Tyrese Haliburton: "🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.
He had been coming off a year where he helped the Celtics win their first NBA Championship since 2008.
Via The NBA: "Only 3 players in @Celtics history have averaged 25+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG:
Larry Bird (4x)
John Havlicek (2x)
Jayson Tatum"
Tatum has made six straight NBA All-Star Games.