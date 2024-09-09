Fastbreak

NBA Players React To Jerami Grant's Instagram Post

Portland Trail Blazers star Jerami Grant made a post to Instagram.

Nov 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jerami Grant is coming off another productive season for the Portland Trail Blazers.

He finished the year with averages of 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 54 games.

Recently, Grant made a post to Instagram that had over 2,700 likes and 70 comments.

Grant captioned his post: "One step at a time.

(📷:@ammarmultani)"

NBA players commented and liked his post.

Michael Porter Jr.: "You tough"

Dennis Schroder: "i beat you in Backgammon 😂"

Rudy Gay, Russell Westbrook, Malik Beasley, Josh Hart, Aaron Gordon, Darius Garland, Deandre Ayton, Taj Gibson and Michael Beasley were among the NBA players to like the post.

Grant has over 209,000 followers on Instagram.

Jerami Gran
Jan 22, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old was the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Syracuse.

In addition to the Trail Blazers, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.

His career averages are 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 672 regular season games.

He has appeared in 35 NBA playoff games (21 starts) with the Nuggets and Thunder.

Jerami Gran
Apr 1, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Grant is a reliable veteran who could still help a lot of contenders.

Therefore, he will likely be in a lot of trade rumors this upcoming season.

The Trail Blazers finished last year as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.

