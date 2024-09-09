NBA Players React To Jerami Grant's Instagram Post
Jerami Grant is coming off another productive season for the Portland Trail Blazers.
He finished the year with averages of 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Recently, Grant made a post to Instagram that had over 2,700 likes and 70 comments.
Grant captioned his post: "One step at a time.
(📷:@ammarmultani)"
NBA players commented and liked his post.
Michael Porter Jr.: "You tough"
Dennis Schroder: "i beat you in Backgammon 😂"
Rudy Gay, Russell Westbrook, Malik Beasley, Josh Hart, Aaron Gordon, Darius Garland, Deandre Ayton, Taj Gibson and Michael Beasley were among the NBA players to like the post.
Grant has over 209,000 followers on Instagram.
The 30-year-old was the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Syracuse.
In addition to the Trail Blazers, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 672 regular season games.
He has appeared in 35 NBA playoff games (21 starts) with the Nuggets and Thunder.
Grant is a reliable veteran who could still help a lot of contenders.
Therefore, he will likely be in a lot of trade rumors this upcoming season.
The Trail Blazers finished last year as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.