NBA Players React To Jermaine O'Neal's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Jermaine O'Neal was once among the best forwards in the NBA when he made six straight All-Star Games with the Indiana Pacers (2002-07).
The 46-year-old most recently played in the league during the 2014 season when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.
On Sunday, the former NBA star made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 1,900 likes in three hours.
O'Neal wrote: "My Son,
As i write this with tears in my eyes, I just want to take a moment to tell you how incredibly proud I am of the young man you’ve become on the court, off the court, and in life.
Your growth as a basketball player has been amazing to watch, but what means even more to me is the development I’ve seen in you as a person and as a son. You’ve faced challenges—some hard, some emotional, some disappointing, but you’ve never run from them. You’ve accepted them. And through that, you’ve grown mentally, physically, and emotionally.
I know it hasn’t always been easy playing under the spotlight that comes with being my son. There’s been pressure, expectations, and opinions. But what I admire most is that you’ve never let that define you. You’ve stood on your own two feet—not because of your name, but because of your own heart, your own work, and your own dream.
You’ve carved out an amazing high school career that you should hold your head high about. One that reflects your perseverance, passion, and fight. And now, as you prepare for your next chapter, I have no doubt you’ll build your own stardom—on your terms, in your way.
I’m so grateful for your courage. I’m inspired by your pursuit. And more than anything, I’m thankful that I get to be called your Dad 🥹.
Congratulations—and here’s a toast 🥂 to an OUTSTANDING high school career!
I love you,@jermaineonealjr.
This is just the beginning—the best is yet to come!
Love,Dad"
Several former NBA players commented on his post.
Mark Jackson: "🔥🔥👏🙌"
Kendrick Perkins: "Yes sir 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Darius Miles: "🔥🔥🔥"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Mateen Cleaves: "💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🤛🏿"
O'Neal spent 18 seasons with the Pacers, Trail Blazers, Heat, Celtics, Suns, Warriors and Raptors.