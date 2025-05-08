NBA Players React To Julius Randle's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Julius Randle is currently in the middle of his first season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The three-time NBA All-Star is coming off a strong regular season where he averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Recently, Randle made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 150,000 likes.
He wrote: "Romi Joelle 💖 You got daddy’s heart. Two big brothers that will always protect you. And the perfect example in mommy to look up to. We love you princess 👸💕"
Many NBA players left comments on Randle's post.
Trae Young: "❤️Blessings"
Immanuel Quickley: "🙏🏾"
Robert Dillingham: "My brother"
Terance Mann: "🎉🎉🎉"
Carlos Boozer: "🔥🔥🔥"
Carmelo Anthony, Mike Conley, Anthony Davis, Dennis Smith Jr., Jalen Brunson, Kyle Anderson, RJ Barrett, Nick Young and Buddy Hield were among the players to like the post.
Randle helped the Timberwolves finish as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Currently, the Timberwolves are down 0-1 to the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
Via @Tallsdurf: "Julius Randle in the playoffs, a stark contrast.
NYK - 17.1 ppg, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shot 34.4% and 28.3% from 3. Goosebumps: None of the Time
MIN - 22.6 ppg, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 48.1% and 39.3% from 3 and most importantly, Goosebumps: Every Time."