Fastbreak

NBA Players React To Julius Randle's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (left) talks with 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter Jr. after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (left) talks with 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter Jr. after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Julius Randle is currently in the middle of his first season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The three-time NBA All-Star is coming off a strong regular season where he averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.

NBA
May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) questions the call of referee Zach Zarba in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs with the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Recently, Randle made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 150,000 likes.

He wrote: "Romi Joelle 💖 You got daddy’s heart. Two big brothers that will always protect you. And the perfect example in mommy to look up to. We love you princess 👸💕"

Julius Randle IG Post
Julius Randle IG Post / May, 2025

Many NBA players left comments on Randle's post.

Trae Young: "❤️Blessings"

Immanuel Quickley: "🙏🏾"

Robert Dillingham: "My brother"

Terance Mann: "🎉🎉🎉"

Carlos Boozer: "🔥🔥🔥"

Carmelo Anthony, Mike Conley, Anthony Davis, Dennis Smith Jr., Jalen Brunson, Kyle Anderson, RJ Barrett, Nick Young and Buddy Hield were among the players to like the post.

NBA
May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Randle helped the Timberwolves finish as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).

Currently, the Timberwolves are down 0-1 to the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

Via @Tallsdurf: "Julius Randle in the playoffs, a stark contrast.

NYK - 17.1 ppg, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shot 34.4% and 28.3% from 3. Goosebumps: None of the Time

MIN - 22.6 ppg, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 48.1% and 39.3% from 3 and most importantly, Goosebumps: Every Time."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.