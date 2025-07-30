NBA Players React To Kemba Walker Personal News
Kemba Walker was once among the most exciting point guards in the NBA.
He is most known for his eight-year run with the Charlotte Hornets.
This week, Walker announced that he got married.
Many NBA players sent love to Walker.
Jay Williams: "Congrats brother!"
Troy Daniels: "Congrats bro ❤️🔥"
Quentin Richardson: "Congrats!!"
Evan Turner: "Smooth and classy wedding!!"
Steve Nash: "❤️❤️"
Brandon Miller: "🤞🏾🤞🏾"
Eddy Curry: "Congratulations!!! 🙌🏾"
Via ELLE Magazine: "When R&B singer #Marissa and four-time NBA All-Star #KembaWalker got married earlier this July, they chose the Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge in Trenton, Georgia, as their venue. Getting married in Georgia held special significance for the couple—most of Marissa’s family lives there, and it’s just a short trip from Kemba’s relatives in North Carolina. As such, the rehearsal dinner, ceremony, and reception all took place on the property."
Walker was the ninth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of UConn.
During the 2019 season, he averaged a career-high 25.6 points per contest.
Via Ballislife.com: "4 x All-Star Kemba Walker is the the Hornets all-time leader in points, threes & broken ankles"
Walker played 12 seasons for the Hornets, Mavs, Celtics and Knicks.
He had career averages of 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 750 games.
Via NBA History (on December 3): "On this day in 2014...
Kemba Walker gave basketball fans the type of crossover that makes us all go: 🤯🤯🤯"