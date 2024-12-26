Former NBA Players React To Klay Thompson's Heartfelt Instagram Post
On Wednesday, Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 105-99.
Thompson finished the loss with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks.
He also made exciting NBA history.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Klay Thompson has passed Reggie Miller for the 5th-most career 3-pointers made in NBA history 👏"
After the game, Thompson made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 92,000 likes in two hours.
Thompson captioned his post: "One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the Knicks in June 2011, and Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie . That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting . Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it @reggiemillertnt ! Thanks for the blueprint OG !"
Former NBA players commented on his post.
Reggie Miller: "HONORED to be on any list with you@klaythompson"
Zaza Pachulia: "Half of them from my screens😉 Congrats bro✊🏽"
Dorell Wright: "Congrat bro. Keep it going"
Matt Barnes: "This is with two seasons lost to injuries"
Mark Jackson: "Congrats my guy!!! 👏👏"
Thompson is in his first year with Dallas.
The future Hall of Famer currently has averages of 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.
The Mavs are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-11 record in their first 30 games.